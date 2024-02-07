Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock soars with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
NYKAA stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 5.95 %. The stock closed at 160.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.05 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at 162.45 and closed at 161.45. The stock reached a high of 164.1 and a low of 158.85. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 45,836.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 195.4, and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa was 442,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months-3.28%
6 Months9.19%
YTD-7.76%
1 Year16.31%
07 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹170.05, up 5.95% from yesterday's ₹160.5

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 170.05, with a percent change of 5.95 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.95% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 9.55. This indicates that NYKAA stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

07 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹161.45 on last trading day

On the last day of NYKAA trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 442,971. The closing price for the day was 161.45.

