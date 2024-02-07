NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock soars with positive trading

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at ₹162.45 and closed at ₹161.45. The stock reached a high of ₹164.1 and a low of ₹158.85. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹45,836.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹195.4, and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa was 442,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|-3.28%
|6 Months
|9.19%
|YTD
|-7.76%
|1 Year
|16.31%
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹170.05, with a percent change of 5.95 and a net change of 9.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.95% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 9.55. This indicates that NYKAA stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
