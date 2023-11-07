NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock surges in trading today

On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at ₹142 and closed at ₹140.3. The stock had a high of ₹147.65 and a low of ₹141.6. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹42,088.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹224.65, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa was 415,507 shares.
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is at ₹150.75. There has been a 2.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.
The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures reached a low of ₹149.05 and a high of ₹154.65 today.
The current data of NYKAA stock shows that its price is ₹147.45. There has been a percent change of 5.1, indicating an increase in price. The net change is 7.15, further confirming the rise in stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.1%
|3 Months
|1.74%
|6 Months
|14.22%
|YTD
|-4.84%
|1 Year
|-19.97%
Based on the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is ₹147.45, with a 5.1% percent change and a net change of 7.15.
On the last day of trading, NYKAA had a BSE volume of 415,507 shares, with a closing price of ₹140.3 per share.
