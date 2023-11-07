Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 147.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.75 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at 142 and closed at 140.3. The stock had a high of 147.65 and a low of 141.6. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 42,088.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 224.65, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa was 415,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹150.75, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹147.45

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is at 150.75. There has been a 2.24 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

07 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures reached a low of 149.05 and a high of 154.65 today.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹147.45, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹140.3

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that its price is 147.45. There has been a percent change of 5.1, indicating an increase in price. The net change is 7.15, further confirming the rise in stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.1%
3 Months1.74%
6 Months14.22%
YTD-4.84%
1 Year-19.97%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹147.45, up 5.1% from yesterday's ₹140.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is 147.45, with a 5.1% percent change and a net change of 7.15.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹140.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NYKAA had a BSE volume of 415,507 shares, with a closing price of 140.3 per share.

