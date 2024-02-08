Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Plummets as Investors React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
NYKAA stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 160.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.6 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NYKAA's open price was 170.05 and the close price was 160.5. The stock's high for the day was 170.05, while the low was 154.35. The market capitalization of NYKAA is 44,714.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 195.4 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for the day was 2,509,079 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹156.6, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹160.5

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the stock price is 156.6. There has been a percent change of -2.43, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.9.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹160.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, there were a total of 2,509,079 shares traded. The closing price for NYKAA was 160.5.

