NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 149.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.3 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹150.3, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹149.3

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 150.3 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% and the price has risen by 1. Overall, this suggests a positive trend in the stock's performance.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
FSN E-Commerce Ventures150.651.350.9224.65114.342972.11
MSTC433.450.20.05532.75239.653051.49
Spencer'S Retail69.160.460.6779.551.52623.35
Intrasoft Technologies121.35-0.35-0.29177.695.0178.77
Istreet Network2.40.00.03.161.415.11
08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹150.55, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹149.3

According to the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is 150.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock reached a low of 149.4 and a high of 151.3 today.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹150.85, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹149.3

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is 150.85. There has been a 1.04 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.1%
3 Months2.98%
6 Months15.43%
YTD-3.62%
1 Year-20.9%
08 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹149.3, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹147.45

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the stock price is 149.3 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and has seen a net increase of 1.85 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹147.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,114,617. The closing price for the shares was 147.45.

