NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹150.3 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% and the price has risen by ₹1. Overall, this suggests a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|150.65
|1.35
|0.9
|224.65
|114.3
|42972.11
|MSTC
|433.45
|0.2
|0.05
|532.75
|239.65
|3051.49
|Spencer'S Retail
|69.16
|0.46
|0.67
|79.5
|51.52
|623.35
|Intrasoft Technologies
|121.35
|-0.35
|-0.29
|177.6
|95.0
|178.77
|Istreet Network
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|3.16
|1.41
|5.11
According to the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is ₹150.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock reached a low of ₹149.4 and a high of ₹151.3 today.
The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹150.85. There has been a 1.04 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.1%
|3 Months
|2.98%
|6 Months
|15.43%
|YTD
|-3.62%
|1 Year
|-20.9%
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the stock price is ₹149.3 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and has seen a net increase of 1.85 points.
On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,114,617. The closing price for the shares was ₹147.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!