NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹150.3, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹149.3 The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹150.3 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% and the price has risen by ₹1. Overall, this suggests a positive trend in the stock's performance.

NYKAA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap FSN E-Commerce Ventures 150.65 1.35 0.9 224.65 114.3 42972.11 MSTC 433.45 0.2 0.05 532.75 239.65 3051.49 Spencer'S Retail 69.16 0.46 0.67 79.5 51.52 623.35 Intrasoft Technologies 121.35 -0.35 -0.29 177.6 95.0 178.77 Istreet Network 2.4 0.0 0.0 3.16 1.41 5.11 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock reached a low of ₹149.4 and a high of ₹151.3 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NYKAA Live Updates

NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.1% 3 Months 2.98% 6 Months 15.43% YTD -3.62% 1 Year -20.9%

