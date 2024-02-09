Hello User
NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
NYKAA stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 156.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.65 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at 158.35 and closed at 156.6. The highest price reached during the day was 158.5, while the lowest price was 151.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 43,301.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 195.4 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for the day was 1,058,767 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹156.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,058,767. The closing price for the stock was 156.6.

