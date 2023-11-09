NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Trends

On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at ₹150.9 and closed at ₹149.3. The stock had a high of ₹151.3 and a low of ₹148.75. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹42,644.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹224.65, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 298,369 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.02%
|3 Months
|3.44%
|6 Months
|16.36%
|YTD
|-3.55%
|1 Year
|-20.85%
The current data shows that the stock price of NYKAA is ₹149.4. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal rise in the stock price.
On the last day, NYKAA had a trading volume of 298,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹149.3.
