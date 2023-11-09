Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Trends

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 149.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.4 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at 150.9 and closed at 149.3. The stock had a high of 151.3 and a low of 148.75. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 42,644.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 224.65, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 298,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.02%
3 Months3.44%
6 Months16.36%
YTD-3.55%
1 Year-20.85%
09 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹149.4, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹149.3

The current data shows that the stock price of NYKAA is 149.4. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal rise in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹149.3 on last trading day

On the last day, NYKAA had a trading volume of 298,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 149.3.

