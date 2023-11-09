NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Trends

On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at ₹150.9 and closed at ₹149.3. The stock had a high of ₹151.3 and a low of ₹148.75. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹42,644.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹224.65, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 298,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.