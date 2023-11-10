Hello User
NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 149.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.4 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, Nykaa's stock opened at 149.05 and closed at 149.4. The stock reached a high of 150.65 and a low of 145.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is currently at 42,074.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 224.65 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 252,731.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹149.4 on last trading day

On the last day of NYKAA BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 252,731. The closing price of the shares was 149.4.

