NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : Nykaa Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

NYKAA Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Nykaa saw an open price of ₹152.95 and a close price of ₹151.65. The stock reached a high of ₹153.15 and a low of ₹146.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is currently at ₹42,915.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.4, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa on this day was 381,889 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹146.15. There has been a percent change of -2.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.15, implying a decrease of ₹4.15 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.0%
|3 Months
|-9.19%
|6 Months
|2.7%
|YTD
|-13.68%
|1 Year
|-1.12%
The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹150.3 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of NYKAA's trading on the BSE, a total of 381,889 shares were traded. The closing price of NYKAA's shares on this day was ₹151.65.
