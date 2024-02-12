Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : Nykaa Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.76 %. The stock closed at 150.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.15 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Nykaa saw an open price of 152.95 and a close price of 151.65. The stock reached a high of 153.15 and a low of 146.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is currently at 42,915.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.4, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa on this day was 381,889 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹146.15, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹150.3

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 146.15. There has been a percent change of -2.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.15, implying a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.0%
3 Months-9.19%
6 Months2.7%
YTD-13.68%
1 Year-1.12%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹150.3, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹151.65

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is 150.3 with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹151.65 on last trading day

On the last day of NYKAA's trading on the BSE, a total of 381,889 shares were traded. The closing price of NYKAA's shares on this day was 151.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!