Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock slumps as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 145.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.65 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at 151.75 and closed at 150.3. The stock reached a high of 151.95 and a low of 144.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 41,559.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 195.4, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 658,958 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock had a low price of 139.95 and a high price of 145.65 today.

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹141.65, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹145.55

Based on the current data, NYKAA stock has a price of 141.65. It has experienced a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.76%
3 Months-12.19%
6 Months8.45%
YTD-16.27%
1 Year-5.85%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹145.55, up 0% from yesterday's ₹145.55

Based on the current data, the NYKAA stock price is 145.55 with no change in percent or net change.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹150.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 658,958. The closing price for the shares was 150.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!