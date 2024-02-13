NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stock slumps as investors sell off

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at ₹151.75 and closed at ₹150.3. The stock reached a high of ₹151.95 and a low of ₹144.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹41,559.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹195.4, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 658,958 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock had a low price of ₹139.95 and a high price of ₹145.65 today.
Based on the current data, NYKAA stock has a price of ₹141.65. It has experienced a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.9 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.76%
|3 Months
|-12.19%
|6 Months
|8.45%
|YTD
|-16.27%
|1 Year
|-5.85%
Based on the current data, the NYKAA stock price is ₹145.55 with no change in percent or net change.
On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 658,958. The closing price for the shares was ₹150.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!