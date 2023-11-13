Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
NYKAA stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 148.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.6 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day, NYKAA opened at 150.95 and closed at 149.85. The high for the day was 150.95 and the low was 146.5. The market capitalization of NYKAA is 42,345.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 224.65 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA on the last day was 30,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.8%
3 Months3.19%
6 Months20.69%
YTD-3.2%
1 Year-20.37%
13 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹149.6, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹148.5

As per the current data, the NYKAA stock is priced at 149.6 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has had a small increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹149.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,805. The closing price for the shares was 149.85.

