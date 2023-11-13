NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NYKAA opened at ₹150.95 and closed at ₹149.85. The high for the day was ₹150.95 and the low was ₹146.5. The market capitalization of NYKAA is ₹42,345.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹224.65 and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA on the last day was 30,805 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.8%
|3 Months
|3.19%
|6 Months
|20.69%
|YTD
|-3.2%
|1 Year
|-20.37%
As per the current data, the NYKAA stock is priced at ₹149.6 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has had a small increase in value, with a positive percent change. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.
On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,805. The closing price for the shares was ₹149.85.
