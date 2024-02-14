Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 148 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.05 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, NYKAA's stock opened at 145.55 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 148.4, while the low was 139.95. The market capitalization of NYKAA is currently at 42,258.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.4, and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA shares on the last day was 385,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:29 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹150.05, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹148

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 150.05 with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.39% and has gained 2.05 points.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock is 144.05, while the high price is 149.5.

14 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹146.7, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹148

As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is 146.7. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.79%
3 Months-11.41%
6 Months10.16%
YTD-14.95%
1 Year-1.5%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹148, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹145.55

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 148, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and the actual increase in price is 2.45.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹145.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 385,025. The closing price for the shares was 145.55.

