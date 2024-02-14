NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, NYKAA's stock opened at ₹145.55 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹148.4, while the low was ₹139.95. The market capitalization of NYKAA is currently at ₹42,258.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.4, and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA shares on the last day was 385,025 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹150.05 with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.39% and has gained 2.05 points.
The current day's low price for FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock is ₹144.05, while the high price is ₹149.5.
As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is ₹146.7. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.79%
|3 Months
|-11.41%
|6 Months
|10.16%
|YTD
|-14.95%
|1 Year
|-1.5%
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹148, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.68% and the actual increase in price is ₹2.45.
On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 385,025.
