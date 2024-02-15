Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 148 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.9 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of NYKAA was 146.6, while the closing price was 148. The stock reached a high of 155 and a low of 144.05 during the day. The market cap of NYKAA is 43,943.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.4, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA was 586,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-8.74%
6 Months16.47%
YTD-11.58%
1 Year7.48%
15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹153.9, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹148

The current data shows that the stock price of NYKAA is 153.9. There has been a 3.99% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 5.9.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹148 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NYKAA was 586,787 shares. The closing price of NYKAA shares on this day was 148.

