NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stocks Soar: Positive Trading Day

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of NYKAA was ₹146.6, while the closing price was ₹148. The stock reached a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹144.05 during the day. The market cap of NYKAA is ₹43,943.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.4, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA was 586,787 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|-8.74%
|6 Months
|16.47%
|YTD
|-11.58%
|1 Year
|7.48%
The current data shows that the stock price of NYKAA is ₹153.9. There has been a 3.99% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 5.9.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NYKAA was 586,787 shares. The closing price of NYKAA shares on this day was ₹148.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!