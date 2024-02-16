Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 153.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.75 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA Stock Price Today

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, Nykaa's open price was 155.05 and the close price was 153.9. The stock reached a high of 155.25 and a low of 149.25. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 43,786.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 195.4 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa shares was 602,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹154.75, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹153.35

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 154.75 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.91% and the price has risen by 1.4 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹153.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NYKAA had a volume of 602,356 shares and closed at a price of 153.9.

