NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NYKAA Share Price Today : On the last day, Nykaa's open price was ₹155.05 and the close price was ₹153.9. The stock reached a high of ₹155.25 and a low of ₹149.25. The market capitalization of Nykaa is ₹43,786.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹195.4 and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa shares was 602,356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹154.75 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.91% and the price has risen by 1.4 points.
