NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, NYKAA opened at ₹152.45 and closed at ₹151.65. The stock reached a high of ₹156.4 and a low of ₹152.4. The market capitalization of NYKAA is ₹43,972.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹216.4 and the 52-week low is ₹114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 765,368 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is ₹154.05. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
