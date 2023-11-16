Hello User
NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 151.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.05 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, NYKAA opened at 152.45 and closed at 151.65. The stock reached a high of 156.4 and a low of 152.4. The market capitalization of NYKAA is 43,972.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 216.4 and the 52-week low is 114.3. The stock had a trading volume of 765,368 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

As of the current data, the stock price of NYKAA is 154.05. There has been a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

