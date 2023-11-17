NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at ₹154.95 and closed at ₹154.05. The high for the day was ₹155.25 and the low was ₹152.45. The market cap stood at 43629.75 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹216.4 and a 52-week low of ₹114.3. The BSE volume for the day was 152139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock's low price for the day was ₹152.6, while the high price reached ₹161.45.
Nykaa stock is currently priced at ₹158.9 with a percent change of 3.72 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of NYKAA is ₹154.8, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.03%
|3 Months
|13.79%
|6 Months
|22.03%
|YTD
|-0.9%
|1 Year
|-16.81%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NYKAA was 152139 shares with a closing price of ₹154.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!