NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at ₹154.95 and closed at ₹154.05. The high for the day was ₹155.25 and the low was ₹152.45. The market cap stood at 43629.75 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹216.4 and a 52-week low of ₹114.3. The BSE volume for the day was 152139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.