NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 3.72 %. The stock closed at 153.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.9 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, Nykaa opened at 154.95 and closed at 154.05. The high for the day was 155.25 and the low was 152.45. The market cap stood at 43629.75 cr, with a 52-week high of 216.4 and a 52-week low of 114.3. The BSE volume for the day was 152139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock's low price for the day was 152.6, while the high price reached 161.45.

17 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹158.9, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹153.2

Nykaa stock is currently priced at 158.9 with a percent change of 3.72 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST NYKAA share price NSE Live :NYKAA trading at ₹154.8, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹153.2

The current stock price of NYKAA is 154.8, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.03%
3 Months13.79%
6 Months22.03%
YTD-0.9%
1 Year-16.81%
17 Nov 2023, 08:46 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹154.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NYKAA was 152139 shares with a closing price of 154.05.

