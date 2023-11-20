Hello User
NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 9.5 %. The stock closed at 153.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.75 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Nykaa opened at 153.25 and closed at 153.2. The highest price reached during the day was 170.1, while the lowest price was 152.6. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 47,882.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 216.4, and the 52-week low is 114.3. The BSE volume for Nykaa shares was 1,615,116.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹153.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NYKAA was 1,615,116 shares. The closing price for NYKAA shares was 153.2.

