NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA stocks hit a slump, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 172.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day, Nykaa's stock opened at 168.45 and closed at 167.75. The stock reached a high of 177 and a low of 167.9 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Nykaa is 49,281.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 216.4, while the 52-week low is 114.3. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,270,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹171, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹172.65

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is 171. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for FSN E-Commerce Ventures stock is 173.95 and the low is 169.3.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST NYKAA Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST NYKAA share price update :NYKAA trading at ₹169.85, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹172.65

The current data for NYKAA stock shows that the price is 169.85, with a percent change of -1.62 and a net change of -2.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.62% and has a net decrease of 2.8.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.12%
3 Months30.04%
6 Months36.03%
YTD11.43%
1 Year-10.32%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹172.65, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the stock price is 172.65. There has been a percent change of 2.92, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.9, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.9 units.

21 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹167.75 on last trading day

On the last day of NYKAA trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,270,151. The closing price of the shares was 167.75.

