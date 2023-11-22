Hello User
NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
NYKAA stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 172.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.3 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day of trading, the open price of NYKAA was 173.95, and the close price was 172.65. The stock had a high of 173.95 and a low of 169.3. The market capitalization of NYKAA is 48,896.14 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 190.55, and the 52-week low is 114.3. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 855,856.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹172.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, a total of 855,856 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 172.65 per share.

