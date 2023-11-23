NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, NYKAA opened at ₹171.35 and closed at ₹171.3. The stock reached a high of ₹174.25 and a low of ₹169.45. The market capitalization of NYKAA is currently ₹49,067.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹190.55, while the 52-week low was ₹114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA was 655,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.