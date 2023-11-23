Hello User
NYKAA Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 171.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.9 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, NYKAA opened at 171.35 and closed at 171.3. The stock reached a high of 174.25 and a low of 169.45. The market capitalization of NYKAA is currently 49,067.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 190.55, while the 52-week low was 114.3. The BSE volume for NYKAA was 655,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 655,470. The closing price for the day was 171.3.

