Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA's Stocks Skyrocket, Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

NYKAA stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 171.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.05 per share. Investors should monitor NYKAA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NYKAA

On the last day, NYKAA's stock opened at 171.65 and closed at 171.9, with a high of 174.5 and a low of 170.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at 49,110.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 190.55, while the 52-week low is 114.3. On the BSE, a total of 483,518 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST NYKAA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.15%
3 Months24.44%
6 Months35.46%
YTD11.14%
1 Year0.23%
24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST NYKAA share price Today :NYKAA trading at ₹172.05, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹171.9

The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is 172.05 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive movement in the market. However, without additional information about the overall trend and performance of the stock, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions.

24 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST NYKAA share price Live :NYKAA closed at ₹171.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 483,518. The closing price for the shares was 171.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.