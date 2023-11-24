NYKAA share price Today Live Updates : NYKAA's Stocks Skyrocket, Trading Positively Today

On the last day, NYKAA's stock opened at ₹171.65 and closed at ₹171.9, with a high of ₹174.5 and a low of ₹170.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹49,110.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹190.55, while the 52-week low is ₹114.3. On the BSE, a total of 483,518 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.15%
|3 Months
|24.44%
|6 Months
|35.46%
|YTD
|11.14%
|1 Year
|0.23%
The current data of NYKAA stock shows that the price is ₹172.05 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive movement in the market. However, without additional information about the overall trend and performance of the stock, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions.
On the last day of trading for NYKAA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 483,518. The closing price for the shares was ₹171.9.
