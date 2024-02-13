Hello User
Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Oil India Plunges as Market Slumps

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oil India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 466.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.95 per share. Investors should monitor Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oil India Stock Price Today

Oil India Share Price Today : Oil India's stock opened at 519.15 and closed at 515.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 519.15 and a low of 456.35. The market capitalization of Oil India is 50,614.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 524.6 and 210.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 261,943 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Oil India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Oil India share price update :Oil India trading at ₹460.95, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹466.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Oil India is 460.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decline of 5.8 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Oil India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months36.32%
6 Months67.85%
YTD26.0%
1 Year109.75%
13 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Oil India share price Today :Oil India trading at ₹466.75, down -9.45% from yesterday's ₹515.45

Oil India stock has experienced a decrease in price by 9.45%, resulting in a net change of -48.7. The current stock price is 466.75.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Oil India share price Live :Oil India closed at ₹515.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Oil India had a trading volume of 261,943 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 515.45.

