Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Oil India Plunges as Market Slumps

Oil India Share Price Today : Oil India's stock opened at ₹519.15 and closed at ₹515.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹519.15 and a low of ₹456.35. The market capitalization of Oil India is ₹50,614.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹524.6 and ₹210.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 261,943 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Oil India is ₹460.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decline of ₹5.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|36.32%
|6 Months
|67.85%
|YTD
|26.0%
|1 Year
|109.75%
Oil India stock has experienced a decrease in price by 9.45%, resulting in a net change of -48.7. The current stock price is ₹466.75.
On the last day, Oil India had a trading volume of 261,943 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹515.45.
