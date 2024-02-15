Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Oil India Rises in Trading Today

Oil India Share Price Today : On the last day, Oil India opened at ₹471.7 and closed at ₹470.35. The stock reached a high of ₹504.55 and a low of ₹459.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Oil India is currently at ₹54,106.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹524.6, while the 52-week low is ₹233.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 374,121 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|45.41%
|6 Months
|74.48%
|YTD
|34.02%
|1 Year
|93.46%
The current data for Oil India stock shows that the price is ₹498.95, representing a 6.08% increase. The net change is 28.6, indicating that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading, Oil India had a volume of 374,121 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹470.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!