Oil India share price Today Live Updates : Oil India Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oil India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 6.08 %. The stock closed at 470.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 498.95 per share. Investors should monitor Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oil India Stock Price Today

Oil India Share Price Today : On the last day, Oil India opened at 471.7 and closed at 470.35. The stock reached a high of 504.55 and a low of 459.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Oil India is currently at 54,106.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 524.6, while the 52-week low is 233.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 374,121 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Oil India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months45.41%
6 Months74.48%
YTD34.02%
1 Year93.46%
15 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Oil India share price Today :Oil India trading at ₹498.95, up 6.08% from yesterday's ₹470.35

The current data for Oil India stock shows that the price is 498.95, representing a 6.08% increase. The net change is 28.6, indicating that the stock has gained value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Oil India share price Live :Oil India closed at ₹470.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Oil India had a volume of 374,121 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 470.35.

