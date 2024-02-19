Hello User
Oil India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oil India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 562.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.75 per share. Investors should monitor Oil India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oil India Stock Price Today

Oil India Share Price Today : Oil India's stock opened at 568.7 and closed at 562.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 616.85 and the low was 555.95. The market capitalization stands at 62217.75 crore. The 52-week high and low are 616.85 and 233.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 720,570 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Oil India share price Live :Oil India closed at ₹562.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Oil India had a trading volume of 720,570 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 562.95.

