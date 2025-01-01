Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹85.08 and closed slightly higher at ₹85.09. The stock reached a high of ₹87.6 and dipped to a low of ₹84.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹35,739.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.6, with a trading volume of 3,137,891 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 28.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹87.6 & ₹84.9 yesterday to end at ₹85.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.