Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹86.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹85.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹86.65 and a low of ₹85.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹35,944.26 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and above its 52-week low of ₹66.60. A total of 1,930,964 shares were traded on the BSE.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.65 & ₹85.3 yesterday to end at ₹86.23. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.