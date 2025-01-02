Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 85.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.23 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 86.05 and closed slightly lower at 85.75. The stock experienced a high of 86.65 and a low of 85.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 35,944.26 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 157.53 and above its 52-week low of 66.60. A total of 1,930,964 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 62.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹85.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 86.65 & 85.3 yesterday to end at 86.23. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

