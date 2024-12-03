Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹94.19 and closed at ₹93.26, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹101.42 and a low of ₹92.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹38,891.67 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume for the day was 6,600,700 shares.
03 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Today Live: Ola Electric closed at ₹93.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.42 & ₹92.5 yesterday to end at ₹98.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend