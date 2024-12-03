Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 5.7 %. The stock closed at 93.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.58 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at 94.19 and closed at 93.26, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 101.42 and a low of 92.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,891.67 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 66.60. The BSE volume for the day was 6,600,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Today Live: Ola Electric closed at ₹93.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 101.42 & 92.5 yesterday to end at 98.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

