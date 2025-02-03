Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹74.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹74.28. The stock reached a high of ₹76.55 and a low of ₹74.33 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹31,234.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,664,132 shares.
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹74.28 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.55 & ₹74.33 yesterday to end at ₹75.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.