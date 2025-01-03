Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹86.12 and closed slightly higher at ₹86.23. The stock experienced a high of ₹88.55 and a low of ₹83.47 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,314.75 crores, the stock's performance remains well below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and above its low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume recorded was 3,434,410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹86.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.55 & ₹83.47 yesterday to end at ₹84.61. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.