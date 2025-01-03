Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 86.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.61 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at 86.12 and closed slightly higher at 86.23. The stock experienced a high of 88.55 and a low of 83.47 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,314.75 crores, the stock's performance remains well below its 52-week high of 157.53 and above its low of 66.60. The BSE volume recorded was 3,434,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹86.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 88.55 & 83.47 yesterday to end at 84.61. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

