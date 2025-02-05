Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹74.43 and closed at ₹73.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹75.49 and a low of ₹73.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,516.61 crore, with a BSE volume of 2,212,286 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹73.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.49 & ₹73.70 yesterday to end at ₹74.87. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.