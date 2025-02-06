Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹76.36 and closed at ₹74.87, experiencing a high of ₹77 and a low of ₹73.72. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹31,104.83 crore. Over the past year, Ola Electric has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 3,389,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 2.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹77 & ₹73.72 yesterday to end at ₹74.56. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.