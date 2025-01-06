Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹84.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹84.61. The stock reached a high of ₹85.10 and a low of ₹82.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,480.97 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 2,043,360 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and above its 52-week low of ₹66.60.
06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹84.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.1 & ₹82.15 yesterday to end at ₹82.76. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.