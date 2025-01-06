Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 84.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.76 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 84.75 and closed slightly lower at 84.61. The stock reached a high of 85.10 and a low of 82.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,480.97 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 2,043,360 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 157.53 and above its 52-week low of 66.60.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹84.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 85.1 & 82.15 yesterday to end at 82.76. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

