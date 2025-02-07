Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹74.89 and closed slightly lower at ₹74.56. The day's trading saw a high of ₹74.98 and a low of ₹71.47. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,978.45 crore, with a trading volume of 1,291,612 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 1.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹74.98 & ₹71.47 yesterday to end at ₹71.86. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.