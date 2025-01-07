Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹83.38 and closed at ₹82.76, experiencing a high of ₹83.38 and a low of ₹77.57. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹34,480.97 crore. Over the past year, Ola Electric's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,278,085 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 28.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.38 & ₹77.57 yesterday to end at ₹77.96. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.