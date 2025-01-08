Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹78.61 and closed slightly lower at ₹77.96. The stock reached a high of ₹81.14 and a low of ₹78.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹32,496.58 crore, Ola Electric continues to show volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of ₹66.60 to ₹157.53. The BSE volume for the day was 3,416,757 shares traded.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price has decreased by 2.77%, currently trading at ₹76.97. Over the past year, Ola Electric's shares have experienced a dramatic decline of 99999.99%, also landing at ₹76.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data reflects information up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.66%
|3 Months
|-13.39%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-7.66%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 26.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹62.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.14 & ₹78.5 yesterday to end at ₹79.16. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.