Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 77.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.16 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 78.61 and closed slightly lower at 77.96. The stock reached a high of 81.14 and a low of 78.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 32,496.58 crore, Ola Electric continues to show volatility, reflecting its 52-week range of 66.60 to 157.53. The BSE volume for the day was 3,416,757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's share price has decreased by 2.77%, currently trading at 76.97. Over the past year, Ola Electric's shares have experienced a dramatic decline of 99999.99%, also landing at 76.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that the data reflects information up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.66%
3 Months-13.39%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-7.66%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Jan 2025, 09:03 AM IST SEBI warns Ola Electric over disclosures via social media ahead of exchange filings, seeks corrective action

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/sebi-warns-ola-electric-over-disclosure-violation-11736301273656.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 26.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 62.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹77.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 81.14 & 78.5 yesterday to end at 79.16. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

