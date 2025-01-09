Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 79.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.54 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 77.09 and closed at 79.16, with a high of 80.19 and a low of 75.20. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 33,001.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 66.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,857,985 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹79.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 80.19 & 75.2 yesterday to end at 79.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

