Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹79.49 and closed slightly higher at ₹79.54, reaching a high of ₹79.60 and a low of ₹75.32 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹31,541.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60, with a trading volume of 2,562,604 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 32.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.6 & ₹75.32 yesterday to end at ₹75.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend