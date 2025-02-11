Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -3.43 %. The stock closed at 70.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.62 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 68.89 and closed at 70.02, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 69 and a low of 67.25, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of 28,209.61 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 3,455,097 on the BSE. Over the past year, Ola Electric's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 64.68.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹70.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 69 & 67.25 yesterday to end at 67.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

