Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹68.89 and closed at ₹70.02, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹69 and a low of ₹67.25, reflecting some volatility during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹28,209.61 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 3,455,097 on the BSE. Over the past year, Ola Electric's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST
