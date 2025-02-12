Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹67.99 and closed slightly lower at ₹67.62. The stock reached a high of ₹67.99 and a low of ₹64.42 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,216.73 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹64.68. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,913,196 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.99 & ₹64.42 yesterday to end at ₹65.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend