Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹65.99 and closed slightly lower at ₹65.24. The stock reached a high of ₹65.99 and a low of ₹63.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,958.08 crore, the stock's performance remains under scrutiny as it trades significantly below its 52-week high of ₹157.53, while the 52-week low stands at ₹64.42. BSE volume recorded was 1,940,198 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.99 & ₹63.30 yesterday to end at ₹64.62. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend