Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹75.59 and closed at ₹75.65, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹76.50 and a low of ₹72.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹30,608.06 crore, Ola Electric's shares traded a volume of 1,616,672. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 36.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.5 & ₹72.75 yesterday to end at ₹73.42. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend