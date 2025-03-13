Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 51.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.80 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 51.84 and closed at 51.11, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 51.84 and a low of 50.41 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 22,407.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 50.66, with a trading volume of 1,204,932 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹51.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 51.84 & 50.41 yesterday to end at 50.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.