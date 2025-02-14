Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹65.15 and closed at ₹64.62, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹66.14 and a low of ₹63.85 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,803.72 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹63.30, with a BSE volume of 3,038,173 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 13.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.14 & ₹63.85 yesterday to end at ₹64.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend