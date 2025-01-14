Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹70.55 and closed higher at ₹73.42. The stock reached a high of ₹72.80 and a low of ₹70.01 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹30,595.56 crore, Ola Electric's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume for the day was substantial, with 4,766,349 shares traded.
14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
