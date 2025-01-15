Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹71.63 and closed at ₹70.22, experiencing a high of ₹73.46 and a low of ₹70.40. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹30,382.94 crore. Over the past year, Ola Electric has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹66.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,912,076 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 23.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹118.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹73.46 & ₹70.4 yesterday to end at ₹72.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend