Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric's stock opened at ₹64.99 and closed at ₹64.25, reflecting a slight decline. The highest price reached during the day was ₹64.99, while the lowest was ₹60.13. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹25,381.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹60.13, with a trading volume of 4,942,208 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 19.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹64.99 & ₹60.13 yesterday to end at ₹60.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend