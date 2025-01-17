Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹74.73 and closed at ₹73.23, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹75.45 and a low of ₹74.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹31,187.54 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 and above the 52-week low of ₹66.60. The BSE volume for the day was 955,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹73.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.45 & ₹74.1 yesterday to end at ₹74.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend