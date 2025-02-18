Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹61.44 and closed slightly lower at ₹60.84. The stock reached a high of ₹62.12 and a low of ₹59.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹25,585.56 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹157.53, while the 52-week low is ₹60.13. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,092,033 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹101.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.12 & ₹59.25 yesterday to end at ₹61.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend