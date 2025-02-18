Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 60.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.33 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 61.44 and closed slightly lower at 60.84. The stock reached a high of 62.12 and a low of 59.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 25,585.56 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 157.53, while the 52-week low is 60.13. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,092,033 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 101.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1122
    Hold2210.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹60.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 62.12 & 59.25 yesterday to end at 61.33. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

