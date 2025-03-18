Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at ₹52.80, up 12.56% from yesterday's ₹46.91

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹50 and closed slightly higher at ₹50.54, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹50.16 and a low of ₹46.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹20,691.20 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹157.53, while the 52-week low is ₹50.31. The trading volume on the BSE was notable, with 9,870,137 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric has a 4.09% MF holding & 2.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in to 4.09% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.18% in to 2.11% in quarter.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ola Electric has a ROE of -72.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -45.60% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -52.00% & -28.00% respectively.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹87.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's stock price has surged by 12.56% today, reaching ₹52.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jyoti CNC Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sagility India, and Five Star Business Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jyoti Cnc Automation
|1048.15
|30.65
|3.01
|1501.65
|601.2
|23837.35
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|51.62
|0.65
|1.28
|80.0
|46.06
|22821.76
|Ola Electric Mobility
|52.8
|5.89
|12.56
|157.53
|46.4
|23289.18
|Sagility India
|42.29
|0.84
|2.03
|56.44
|27.02
|19797.34
|Five Star Business Finance
|671.7
|4.55
|0.68
|943.2
|614.5
|19830.66
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a day's low of ₹46.32 and a high of ₹54.35. This range indicates a notable fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting market interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed today at ₹52.80, up 12.56% from yesterday's ₹46.91
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at ₹52.80 - a 12.56% higher than the previous closing price.
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|52.58
|10 Days
|54.42
|20 Days
|57.51
|50 Days
|66.87
|100 Days
|75.58
|300 Days
|86.38
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹46.32 and reaching a high of ₹53.80. This volatility indicates fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the company's performance.
Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ola Electric Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹50.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.16 & ₹46.40 yesterday to end at ₹46.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend