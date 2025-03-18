Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric closed today at 52.80, up 12.56% from yesterday's 46.91

4 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : Ola Electric stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 12.56 %. The stock closed at 46.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.80 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights

Ola Electric Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 50 and closed slightly higher at 50.54, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 50.16 and a low of 46.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 20,691.20 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 157.53, while the 52-week low is 50.31. The trading volume on the BSE was notable, with 9,870,137 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric has a 4.09% MF holding & 2.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in to 4.09% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 4.18% in to 2.11% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ola Electric has a ROE of -72.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of -45.60% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -52.00% & -28.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:37 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 38.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's stock price has surged by 12.56% today, reaching 52.80, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Jyoti CNC Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sagility India, and Five Star Business Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1048.1530.653.011501.65601.223837.35
Motherson Sumi Wiring India51.620.651.2880.046.0622821.76
Ola Electric Mobility52.85.8912.56157.5346.423289.18
Sagility India42.290.842.0356.4427.0219797.34
Five Star Business Finance671.74.550.68943.2614.519830.66
18 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a day's low of 46.32 and a high of 54.35. This range indicates a notable fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting market interest and potential volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:53 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed today at ₹52.80, up 12.56% from yesterday's ₹46.91

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric share price closed the day at 52.80 - a 12.56% higher than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.58
10 Days54.42
20 Days57.51
50 Days66.87
100 Days75.58
300 Days86.38
18 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 38.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility share price live: Today's Price range

Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 46.32 and reaching a high of 53.80. This volatility indicates fluctuations in investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 12:25 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days52.58
10 Days54.42
20 Days57.51
50 Days66.87
100 Days75.58
300 Days86.38
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Ola Electric Live Updates: Ola Electric Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ola Electric Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ola Electric share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric's stock price increased by 9.59% today, reaching 51.41, while its competitors show mixed results. Some peers, like Sagility India, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including Jyoti Cnc Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, and Five Star Business Finance, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1050.7533.253.271501.65601.223896.48
Motherson Sumi Wiring India51.620.651.2880.046.0622821.76
Ola Electric Mobility51.414.59.59157.5346.422676.07
Sagility India41.23-0.22-0.5356.4427.0219301.12
Five Star Business Finance673.86.651.0943.2614.519892.65
18 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 42.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ola Electric has increased by 8.91% today, reaching 51.09, mirroring the performance of its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Jyoti CNC Automation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sagility India, and Five Star Business Finance, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jyoti Cnc Automation1044.827.32.681501.65601.223761.17
Motherson Sumi Wiring India51.690.721.4180.046.0622852.71
Ola Electric Mobility51.094.188.91157.5346.422534.93
Sagility India41.480.030.0756.4427.0219418.15
Five Star Business Finance680.1513.01.95943.2614.520080.13
18 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 55.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 87.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2220.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹50.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 50.16 & 46.40 yesterday to end at 46.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.