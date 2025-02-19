Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at ₹60.89 and closed slightly higher at ₹61.33. The stock reached a high of ₹61.60 and a low of ₹58.84 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹25,172.55 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹157.53 and a low of ₹59.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,275,763 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹61.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.60 & ₹58.84 yesterday to end at ₹60.34. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend