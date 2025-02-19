Hello User
Ola Electric Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : Ola Electric stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 61.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.34 per share. Investors should monitor Ola Electric stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates

Ola Electric Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ola Electric opened at 60.89 and closed slightly higher at 61.33. The stock reached a high of 61.60 and a low of 58.84 during the day. With a market capitalization of 25,172.55 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 157.53 and a low of 59.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,275,763 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric closed at ₹61.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 61.60 & 58.84 yesterday to end at 60.34. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

